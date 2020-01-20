 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Jan, 2020 10:50
Putin submits candidacy of Investigative Committee deputy head for post of prosecutor general
The building of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office in Moscow. © Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted for consideration by the Federation Council the candidacy of deputy head of the Investigative Committee Igor Krasnov for the post of Russian Prosecutor General.

A proposal “to dismiss Yury Chaika from this position due to his transfer to other work” was also submitted to the upper house of parliament, the Kremlin’s press service said on Monday.

Chaika has served since June 2006 and was reappointed to the post in June 2016. His tenure was formally set to expire in 2021.

Krasnov was appointed to the post of deputy chief of the Russian Investigative Committee in 2016.

