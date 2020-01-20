 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan to join US, create new space force over ‘new threats’ – PM Abe

20 Jan, 2020 11:16
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. © Reuters / Kim Kyung-hoon

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said his country will create a space defense force to protect the country from technological threats.

Working closely with the US, the unit will protect Japan's interstellar interests, such as satellites and rockets, Sky News reported.

Abe also said on Monday he wanted his country to defend itself from cyber threats and from electromagnetic interference to its satellites.

The Space Domain Mission Unit will begin work in April. It will be added to an existing air base in Fuchu, close to Tokyo and initially be staffed with 20 people.

