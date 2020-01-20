Japan to join US, create new space force over ‘new threats’ – PM Abe

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said his country will create a space defense force to protect the country from technological threats.

Working closely with the US, the unit will protect Japan's interstellar interests, such as satellites and rockets, Sky News reported.

Abe also said on Monday he wanted his country to defend itself from cyber threats and from electromagnetic interference to its satellites.

The Space Domain Mission Unit will begin work in April. It will be added to an existing air base in Fuchu, close to Tokyo and initially be staffed with 20 people.