Beijing calls on Canada to ‘correct mistake’, release Huawei executive Meng

China has urged Canada to release detained Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday that Canada should also correct its mistake, Reuters reports.

Meng was detained in Canada a year ago and is fighting extradition to the United States. She was scheduled to appear in court for the first phase of her extradition hearing in Vancouver on Monday.

“The resolve of the Chinese government to protect Chinese citizens’ proper legal rights is firm and unwavering,” Shuang said, calling Meng’s case a “serious political matter.”

Meng, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on December 1, 2018, at the request of the US. She is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies’ business in Iran. Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.