Iranian FM Zarif won’t attend Davos forum as organizers ‘changed agenda’

20 Jan, 2020 08:14
Iranian FM Javad Zarif. © Reuters / Adnan Abidi

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will not attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos this week. The forum’s organizers have “abruptly changed its agenda,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi explained on Monday.

The minister “was scheduled to attend… but they abruptly changed the schedule and it was not the schedule that we agreed upon,” Mousavi told reporters. “So he will not attend Davos.”

Last week, Reuters reported that Zarif was no longer on the list of nearly 3,000 people due at the event. The forum is being held under the banner ‘Stakeholders for a Sustainable and Cohesive World.’ 

