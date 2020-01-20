 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan & S. Korea share basic values, Seoul is most important neighbor, Abe says

20 Jan, 2020 07:42
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and Japan's PM Shinzo Abe in Chengdu, China, December 24, 2019. © Reuters / Kyodo

South Korea is Japan’s “most important neighbor,” PM Shinzo Abe said on Monday, adding that the two states share basic values. The prime minister took a conciliatory tone toward the country that has been locked in a row with Tokyo for over a year, Reuters reports.

The statement came after South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week proposed the two countries work together to resolve the issue of wartime forced laborers, and called Japan “our closest neighbor.”

Some fence-mending steps have been taken in recent months, including Seoul’s reversal of its decision to scrap an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, and Tokyo’s partial easing of curbs on the export of high-tech materials to South Korea.

“Under an increasingly severe security environment in Northeast Asia, diplomacy with neighboring countries is extremely important,” Abe told parliament in his policy speech. Abe and Moon met in China in December and stressed the need to improve ties, according to officials.

