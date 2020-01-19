 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran examines downed Boeing black boxes, no decision yet on sending them anywhere – investigation chief

19 Jan, 2020 11:13
The crate containing the two black boxes recovered from the crashed Ukrainian airliner, Boeing 737-800, in Tehran, Iran January 10, 2020. © IRIB / WANA / Reuters
The head of the Iranian investigation team denied earlier reports that the black boxes from the downed Ukrainian airliner would be sent to Kiev. Tehran tried to extract the data on its own, he said.

“We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran. Otherwise, our options are Ukraine and France, but no decision has been taken so far to send them to another country,” Hassan Rezaeifar, who leads the investigation into the incident along with the nation’s Civil Aviation Organization, told local news agency IRNA on Sunday.

He added that Iran so far has “no plans” to send the flight recorders to Kiev.

Rezaeifar had earlier been quoted by Iranian media as saying that the black boxes would be sent to Ukraine, where experts from the US, Canada and France would work at extracting the data from them. The official has also said that Iran lacks proper software and hardware to download the data from the recorders.

Iran accidentally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8, after mistaking it for an incoming US cruise missile, as it anticipated airstrikes amid a dramatic flare-up of tensions with the US. All 176 people on board were killed.

