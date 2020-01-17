 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Migrant entries from Turkey to Europe on the rise, Frontex chief says

17 Jan, 2020 14:27
Get short URL
Migrant entries from Turkey to Europe on the rise, Frontex chief says
A Frontex patrol vessel, carrying migrants rescued at open sea, tows an inflatable dinghy as it arrives at the port of Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, September 29, 2019. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

The number of migrants entering Europe from Turkey rose significantly last year as people fleeing Syria and Afghanistan flooded into the country and then set out for Greece, the head of the EU’s border agency said on Friday.

More than 82,000 migrants tried to enter Europe without authorization in 2019, an increase of 46 percent over the previous year, Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri said in Brussels.

“This was mainly due to the situation in Syria, but also instability in Afghanistan, and changing policies towards Afghan nationals by Iranian and Pakistani authorities,” Leggeri said. He refused to blame the Turkish coast guard, saying it is “working well” to intercept people who leave, AP reported.

Frontex said the number of arrivals last year was the highest since the EU-Turkey deal to stop migrants leaving for Greece came into force.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies