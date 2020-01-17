UK’s Treasury designates entire Hezbollah organization as terrorist group

Britain’s Treasury has designated the entire Hezbollah organization as a terrorist group under its Terrorism and Terrorist Financing rules, and its assets will be frozen, Reuters reports.

Previously it was only Hezbollah’s military wing which was subject to asset-freezing under UK government rules.

The German parliament on December 19 approved a motion urging Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to ban all activities by the Hezbollah group on German soil.

The parliamentarians then said Germany should ditch its current policy of distinguishing between Hezbollah’s political arm and military units.