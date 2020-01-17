 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK’s Treasury designates entire Hezbollah organization as terrorist group

17 Jan, 2020 12:43
© Reuters / Chris Ratcliffe / Pool

Britain’s Treasury has designated the entire Hezbollah organization as a terrorist group under its Terrorism and Terrorist Financing rules, and its assets will be frozen, Reuters reports.

Previously it was only Hezbollah’s military wing which was subject to asset-freezing under UK government rules.

The German parliament on December 19 approved a motion urging Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to ban all activities by the Hezbollah group on German soil.

The parliamentarians then said Germany should ditch its current policy of distinguishing between Hezbollah’s political arm and military units.

