Russia to use UN, G20 potential to avoid arms race – Lavrov

Moscow aims to use the potential of international organizations such as the UN and the G20 to avoid an arms race, acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

He made the statement during a news conference on the outcomes of Russian diplomacy in 2019.

“This year, we plan to work on maintaining global security and strategic stability, which includes efforts aimed to avoid an arms race in space and the impermissibility of weaponizing cyberspace,” he said.

Moscow will use the full potential of the UN, the G20, the CIS, the EAEU, as well as “the potential of BRICS and SCO chairmanships,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying. “We will pay special attention to the efforts of five permanent members of the UN Security Council,” he added.