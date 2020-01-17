 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN envoy for Syria Pedersen to visit Russia next week

17 Jan, 2020 08:59
UN envoy for Syria Pedersen to visit Russia next week
UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Geneva, Switzerland, November 29, 2019. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

UN Secretary-General’s special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen will visit Russia next week, acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Pedersen also plans to visit Damascus, Lavrov said. “I expect that these talks and his upcoming trips and contacts with the Syrian leadership will help us determine the further schedule of the [Syrian] Constitutional Committee,” TASS quoted him as saying.

The minister also said that Syria should return to the Arab League after its exclusion in 2011. “Syria needs to return to the Arab family,” he added.

