Pompeo to join Libya conference in Berlin, Greece threatens to veto any solution after Tripoli-Ankara deal

17 Jan, 2020 07:41
Greek FM Nikos Dendias welcomes Libya's commander Khalifa Haftar in Athens, January 16, 2020. © Reuters / Giorgos Zachos / Intime News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take part in this weekend’s Libya peace conference in Germany and voice support for truce efforts, the State Department has said.

Pompeo will call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from the war-ravaged nation, and a resumption of the UN-backed peace process, AFP quoted a US official as saying on Thursday.

On Thursday, Commander of eastern Libyan forces Khalifa Haftar paid a surprise visit to Athens, which is angered that it was not invited to Berlin and is engaged in a dispute with Turkey over energy claims involving Libya.

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed on Thursday to veto any solution on the North African country if the maritime border deal between the Tripoli-based government with Ankara is not scrapped, according to Kathimerini daily.

