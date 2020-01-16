Libya’s Haftar ‘committed to ceasefire’ even though he didn’t sign it – German FM Maas

Commander of eastern Libyan forces Khalifa Haftar is committed to a ceasefire in the northern African country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

General Haftar has signaled his readiness to contribute to the success of the Libya conference in Berlin and is willing to participate, the German Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The commander “has repeated his commitment to observe the existing ceasefire,” the ministry tweeted Maas as saying after meetings in Benghazi.

Haftar failed to sign a binding truce accord with the Tripoli-based government at talks in Moscow this week.