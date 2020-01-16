 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Libya’s Haftar ‘committed to ceasefire’ even though he didn’t sign it – German FM Maas

16 Jan, 2020 15:23
Khalifa Haftar arrives to attend an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. © Reuters / Philippe Wojazer / File Photo

Commander of eastern Libyan forces Khalifa Haftar is committed to a ceasefire in the northern African country, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

General Haftar has signaled his readiness to contribute to the success of the Libya conference in Berlin and is willing to participate, the German Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The commander “has repeated his commitment to observe the existing ceasefire,” the ministry tweeted Maas as saying after meetings in Benghazi.

Haftar failed to sign a binding truce accord with the Tripoli-based government at talks in Moscow this week.

