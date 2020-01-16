EU’s top diplomat Borrell discusses Iran nuclear deal with FM Zarif as dispute mechanism is triggered

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, held “frank” direct talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The negotiations took place after Britain, France and Germany formally accused Tehran of breaking a 2015 nuclear arms control agreement.

“They discussed the latest developments around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the European Union said in a statement, referring to the deal by its formal name.

Iran said on Thursday three European states had succumbed to “high school bully” Donald Trump when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear pact the US president opposes, Reuters reports. The move could eventually lead to the reimposition of UN sanctions.