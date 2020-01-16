 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU’s top diplomat Borrell discusses Iran nuclear deal with FM Zarif as dispute mechanism is triggered

16 Jan, 2020 12:55
Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, held “frank” direct talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The negotiations took place after Britain, France and Germany formally accused Tehran of breaking a 2015 nuclear arms control agreement.

“They discussed the latest developments around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the European Union said in a statement, referring to the deal by its formal name.

Iran said on Thursday three European states had succumbed to “high school bully” Donald Trump when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear pact the US president opposes, Reuters reports. The move could eventually lead to the reimposition of UN sanctions.

