Libya’s Sarraj & Haftar confirm participation in Berlin conference – report

Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads Libya's Tripoli-based, internationally recognized government, and General Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army, have confirmed they will take part in the conference on Libya, to be held in Berlin on Sunday, TASS reports.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also host senior officials from Turkey, Russia, the US, Britain, China and Italy at the summit. It follows a meeting in Moscow earlier this week, at which Haftar failed to sign a ceasefire agreement. Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas headed to Libya on Thursday to persuade Haftar to join the international conference.

France's President Emmanuel Macron will attend the summit to address the north African country's conflict, the Elysee presidential palace said on Thursday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey is beginning to send troops into Libya in support of the internationally recognized government, days before the Berlin summit.