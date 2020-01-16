 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US envoy in Seoul surprised & pleased N. Korea didn’t give ‘Christmas gift’

16 Jan, 2020 13:42
South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha and US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris. © Reuters / Ahn Young-joon / Pool

The US ambassador to South Korea said on Thursday he was surprised and pleased that North Korea did not give the US an unwelcome “Christmas gift” because of stalled nuclear disarmament talks.

Pyongyang had warned that its “Christmas gift” to the US would depend on what action Washington took in the talks, leading to concerns that it (N Korea) might conduct a major weapons test. It hasn't conducted any such test, although the US didn’t meet a year-end deadline set by leader Kim Jong-un to make concessions, AP said.

“You can say that I personally was surprised. But I’m glad also…  there was no Christmas gift,” Ambassador Harry Harris told reporters in Seoul. “Washington was ready for any eventuality, and we were all glad that there was no ICBM test or nuclear test.”

He said both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in “are keeping the door open to negotiations and hoping Kim Jong-un will walk through that door.”

