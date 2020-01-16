 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

New US Ambassador Sullivan to arrive in Moscow

16 Jan, 2020 09:12
Get short URL
New US Ambassador Sullivan to arrive in Moscow
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Acting US Secretary of State John Sullivan in Toronto, Canada, April 22, 2018. © Reuters / Dave Clark / Pool

The new US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will arrive to the Russian capital on Thursday, TASS reports. Sullivan is replacing Jon Huntsman, who tendered his resignation in early August and left Russia in the beginning of October as his mandate expired.

US President Donald Trump nominated Sullivan in mid-October, and submitted his candidacy to the US Senate for approval. On November 20, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved his candidacy.

Sullivan served as US Acting Secretary of State between April 1 and 26, 2018 following the resignation of Rex Tillerson. In July 2019, Sullivan led a US delegation in Geneva at the talks with Russia on the strategic security.

Sullivan said his work in Moscow would focus on areas where Moscow and Washington can still cooperate despite current contradictions. The priority will be on the issues of the arms control, exchange of information on anti-terrorism fight, security in the Arctic, and other issues.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies