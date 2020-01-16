New US Ambassador Sullivan to arrive in Moscow

The new US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will arrive to the Russian capital on Thursday, TASS reports. Sullivan is replacing Jon Huntsman, who tendered his resignation in early August and left Russia in the beginning of October as his mandate expired.

US President Donald Trump nominated Sullivan in mid-October, and submitted his candidacy to the US Senate for approval. On November 20, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations approved his candidacy.

Sullivan served as US Acting Secretary of State between April 1 and 26, 2018 following the resignation of Rex Tillerson. In July 2019, Sullivan led a US delegation in Geneva at the talks with Russia on the strategic security.

Sullivan said his work in Moscow would focus on areas where Moscow and Washington can still cooperate despite current contradictions. The priority will be on the issues of the arms control, exchange of information on anti-terrorism fight, security in the Arctic, and other issues.