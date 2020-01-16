 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jan, 2020 08:03
Palestinians see zero chance for talks with Israel under PM Netanyahu – top diplomat
Palestinian FM Riyad al-Maliki. © Reuters / Manaure Quintero

The Palestinian government sees zero possibility for resumption of talks with Israel as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has said.

“For the last years, while Netanyahu was a prime minister, he was successful in destroying all prospects for the renewing of negotiations,” he told reporters in New York.

“As long as Netanyahu is in power, as long as Netanyahu is the prime minister, we don’t expect to see any resumption of negotiations between Israel and Palestine,” TASS quoted the minister as saying.

If elections in Israel produce the same results and will bring Netanyahu back to power, “then of course, the idea of resumption of negotiations with Israel is almost zero,” he added.

