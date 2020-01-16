 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taiwan holds military exercises after president’s reelection

16 Jan, 2020 07:30
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

Taiwanese marines staged drills on Thursday as part of a series of military exercises following the re-election of pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen.

The drills focused on neutralizing the threat from small groups of assailants through small arms fire and hand-to-hand fighting, AP said.

In all such drills, the assumed enemy is the military of China.

Other exercises earlier in the week featured Taiwan’s air force, which is undergoing a major upgrade with the acquisition of the latest version of US F-16 fighters and other advanced technology.

