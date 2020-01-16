Taiwan holds military exercises after president’s reelection

Taiwanese marines staged drills on Thursday as part of a series of military exercises following the re-election of pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen.

The drills focused on neutralizing the threat from small groups of assailants through small arms fire and hand-to-hand fighting, AP said.

In all such drills, the assumed enemy is the military of China.

Other exercises earlier in the week featured Taiwan’s air force, which is undergoing a major upgrade with the acquisition of the latest version of US F-16 fighters and other advanced technology.