15 Jan, 2020 16:54
Iran nuclear deal needs diplomatic solution – French FM
French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier / File Photo

France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that the Iran nuclear deal was in danger after “repeated violations” by Tehran. Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing that a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Britain and Germany aimed to resolve the problems diplomatically.

The three European powers launched a process to formally rebuke Iran’s violations of the 2015 accord on Tuesday.

The minister also said that the only way to resolve the current crisis between the United States and Iran was for Tehran to accept a broad negotiation and Washington to progressively reduce sanctions, Reuters reported.

