Militants launch 4 rockets from Gaza Strip, 2 intercepted – Israel

15 Jan, 2020 14:37
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, November 14, 2019. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Israel’s military said on Wednesday that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired four rockets at southern Israel. Two were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, it said. There were no reports of injuries or damage, AP said.

The rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave were the first in nearly a month. They came amid international efforts to bolster an informal truce between Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group.

The two sides have been conducting indirect negotiations through Egyptian, UN and Qatari mediators aimed at easing an Israeli blockade of the territory in exchange for a halt to rocket fire.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket attacks.

