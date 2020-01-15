US-Iran war would bring ‘untold chaos,’ Jordan’s king tells European lawmakers

A war between the US and Iran would wreak "untold chaos" on the world, Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned on Wednesday during a speech to European lawmakers on tensions across the Middle East.

“What if next time neither side steps back from the brink, dragging us all towards untold chaos? An all-out war jeopardizes the stability of the entire region,” the king said. “What’s more, it risks massive disruptions of the entire global economy,” AFP quoted him as saying.

Abdullah also expressed concern about developments in Syria and Iraq. “What if Syria remains hostage to global rivalries and spirals back into civil conflict? What if we see a reemergence of [Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS)]?” he asked.