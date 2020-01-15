 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2020 12:57
US-Iran war would bring ‘untold chaos,’ Jordan’s king tells European lawmakers
King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 15, 2020. © Reuters / Vincent Kessler

A war between the US and Iran would wreak "untold chaos" on the world, Jordan’s King Abdullah II warned on Wednesday during a speech to European lawmakers on tensions across the Middle East.

“What if next time neither side steps back from the brink, dragging us all towards untold chaos? An all-out war jeopardizes the stability of the entire region,” the king said. “What’s more, it risks massive disruptions of the entire global economy,” AFP quoted him as saying.

Abdullah also expressed concern about developments in Syria and Iraq. “What if Syria remains hostage to global rivalries and spirals back into civil conflict? What if we see a reemergence of [Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS)]?” he asked.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization "TV-Novosti", 2005–2020.

