Greece sets up new ministry to speed up migration policy

The Greek government said on Wednesday that migration policy will be implemented faster from now on by a new ministry as the country struggles with a resurgence of migrant and refugee arrivals.

The government appointed deputy Labor Social Affairs Minister Notis Mitarachi as head of the new Ministry of Migration and Asylum, Reuters reports.

Until now, migration issues were managed by a department of the Civil Protection Ministry.

The new conservative government, elected in July, announced plans to shut overcrowded refugee camps on Greek islands and replace them with more restrictive holding centers, mostly on the mainland. More border guards will be deployed to “shut the door” to migrants not entitled to stay.