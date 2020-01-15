 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey & Russia discussing ‘secure zone’ in Idlib, Syria – Ankara

15 Jan, 2020 10:47
Turkey & Russia discussing ‘secure zone’ in Idlib, Syria – Ankara
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar (L) in Moscow, January 13, 2020. © Reuters / Pavel Golovkin / Pool

Turkey and Russia are discussing the establishment of a ‘secure zone’ within Syria’s northwestern Idlib region where Syrians displaced by fighting can shelter during the winter, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

“Our Idlib friends who have become refugees don’t want to go to a government-controlled area,” he added.

Ankara is reinforcing an observation post which has been “surrounded by Syrian forces,” Akar told reporters on Wednesday.

His comments came after Turkish and Syrian intelligence chiefs met in Moscow on Monday – their first publicly acknowledged meeting for years – and discussed the situation in Idlib, Reuters reported.

