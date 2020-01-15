Cooperation between North and South Korea not dependent on US-N. Korea talks – Seoul

Inter-Korean cooperation doesn’t necessarily have to wait for Washington’s denuclearization talks with Pyongyang to progress, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Tuesday.

She made the statement after meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other diplomats in Palo Alto, California. “Our basic stance is that North Korea-US talks and inter-Korean dialogue complement each other in a virtuous cycle,” the minister said.

Kang added that, with US-North Korea talks in stalemate, it is essential to revive “North Korea’s engagement momentum” through inter-Korean talks.

The meeting came after South Korean President Moon Jae-in said inter-Korean cooperation could help ease the way for sanctions to be lifted on North Korea. However, it is unclear whether Pyongyang would welcome the proposed steps, Reuters said.