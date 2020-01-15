 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Moscow talks on Libya contribute to upcoming Berlin conference – Russian FM

15 Jan, 2020 07:50
Get short URL
Moscow talks on Libya contribute to upcoming Berlin conference – Russian FM
Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and Russian FM Sergey Lavrov before talks in Moscow, January 13, 2020. © Reuters / Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

The talks on Libya held in Moscow on January 13 were intended as part of a peaceful settlement process that will continue at a conference in Berlin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the document was not signed by everybody, but it was signed by [PM of the Government of National Accord Fayez] al-Sarraj and [Chairman of the Libyan High Council of State Khalid] al-Mishri,” the minister told the Raisina Dialogue 2020 conference in New Delhi.

Commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar and Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa said they needed more time to discuss the situation, Lavrov noted. “We never pretended that this would be the final meeting to resolve each issue,” TASS quoted him as saying.

“We have been promoting this meeting in Moscow as a contribution to the conference in Berlin which will be held this coming Sunday,” Lavrov said. He added that Russia “is not overdramatizing” the situation after Haftar refused to sign a ceasefire deal and took a pause for consultations with the parliament.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies