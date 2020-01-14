 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Irish PM Varadkar calls parliamentary election for February 8

14 Jan, 2020 15:09
Irish PM Varadkar calls parliamentary election for February 8
Ireland's PM (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar. © Reuters / Toby Melville / File Photo

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday called a parliamentary election for February 8. Varadkar’s Fine Gael and the fellow center-right Fianna Fail are closely matched in opinion polls, and some distance ahead of their other rivals.

After Britain’s exit from the EU dominated politics in neighboring Ireland following the last election in 2016, Varadkar sought to put Brexit at the center of the campaign. He also acknowledged more had to be done for people to feel the strength of the economy in their pockets, Reuters said.

“Brexit is not done yet,” the prime minister said, adding that the next step is to negotiate a free trade agreement that “protects our jobs, our businesses, our rural communities.”

