Russia hopes triggering dispute resolution mechanism in Iran deal won’t complicate situation

Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, commented on Tuesday on the decision by the UK, Germany and France to launch a dispute resolution mechanism within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear deal.

“They stated that they did it ‘in good faith’ to preserve the deal and that it has nothing to do with maximum pressure policy,” the Russian diplomat tweeted. “Let’s hope that this step will not complicate the situation further.”

The three European states said they have been left with “no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPoA.”

Tehran dismissed the decision by European states to trigger a dispute mechanism in its nuclear deal with world powers as a “passive” action but said it was ready to consider any constructive effort to save the accord, Reuters reported, citing a statement by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.