Germany to host Libya conference on Sunday, invites Sarraj & Haftar

Germany confirmed on Tuesday it will host a conference on Sunday in Berlin to support the UN’s efforts to achieve reconciliation in Libya after months of violence.

Representatives from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, Turkey, Italy and the UN will be among the participants, the German government said in a statement.

Germany has also invited Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and General Khalifa Haftar, who leads the eastern-based Libyan National Army, Reuters reported.

Turkey and Russia failed to convince Haftar on Monday to sign a binding truce to halt his nine-month campaign against the Tripoli-based government.