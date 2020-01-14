 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany to host Libya conference on Sunday, invites Sarraj & Haftar

14 Jan, 2020 13:45
General Khalifa Haftar, commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA). © Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin

Germany confirmed on Tuesday it will host a conference on Sunday in Berlin to support the UN’s efforts to achieve reconciliation in Libya after months of violence.

Representatives from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, Turkey, Italy and the UN will be among the participants, the German government said in a statement.

Germany has also invited Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and General Khalifa Haftar, who leads the eastern-based Libyan National Army, Reuters reported.

Turkey and Russia failed to convince Haftar on Monday to sign a binding truce to halt his nine-month campaign against the Tripoli-based government.

