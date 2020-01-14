 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Protesters block Lebanon’s highways again, demand end to political vacuum

14 Jan, 2020 11:23
Get short URL
Protesters block Lebanon’s highways again, demand end to political vacuum
Protests in Beirut, Lebanon, December 15, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese protesters resumed blocking major highways on Tuesday and began a “week of wrath” demanding an end to a nearly three-month political vacuum.

The cross-sectarian protests fuelled by a crippling economic crisis led to the government stepping down in late October, but no new one has yet been formed as political parties argue over its composition.

On Tuesday morning, dozens of protesters blocked key highways in Beirut with overturned rubbish bins and burning tires, AFP reported. There were also demonstrations on Tuesday in the provinces, including second city Tripoli and the southeastern town of Hasbayya.

The protesters are demanding a new government made up solely of independent technocrats. The country was ruled by a sectarian power-sharing system since the end of the civil war.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies