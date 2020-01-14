 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany’s top court hears lawsuit, mulls stricter limits on BND spy agency’s powers

14 Jan, 2020 10:51
A sign of the headquarters of the BND, Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, in Berlin. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court is considering imposing stricter limits on the activities of Berlin’s foreign intelligence agency.

The Karlsruhe-based court was on Tuesday due to hear a lawsuit brought by a group of journalists and a human rights lawyer against a new law regulating the powers of the BND spy agency. The court is expected to hold two days of hearings and deliver a verdict in the coming months.

The plaintiffs, including Reporters Without Borders, say the 2017 law potentially exposes journalists to surveillance without due cause, such as when making phone calls with foreign colleagues, AP reports.

The German government argues that additional limits on the agency’s powers would make it harder to respond to potential threats.

