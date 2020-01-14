 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany, France & Britain may trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism ‘to save accord’ – report

14 Jan, 2020 09:57
© Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo

France, Britain and Germany plan to trigger on Tuesday the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal following renewed violations by Tehran of the 2015 accord, Reuters reported two European diplomats as saying on Tuesday.

The decision was aimed at saving the deal by discussing with Iran what it should do to reverse decisions it had made, according to the diplomats. They said the aim was not to re-impose UN sanctions.

The three powers are expected to inform the European Union on Tuesday they plan to trigger the mechanism, the sources said.

Iran took a further step back from its commitments to the 2015 deal with six world powers, by announcing earlier this month that it would scrap limits on enriching uranium. However, Tehran said it would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

