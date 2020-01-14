Germany, France & Britain may trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism ‘to save accord’ – report

France, Britain and Germany plan to trigger on Tuesday the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal following renewed violations by Tehran of the 2015 accord, Reuters reported two European diplomats as saying on Tuesday.

The decision was aimed at saving the deal by discussing with Iran what it should do to reverse decisions it had made, according to the diplomats. They said the aim was not to re-impose UN sanctions.

The three powers are expected to inform the European Union on Tuesday they plan to trigger the mechanism, the sources said.

Iran took a further step back from its commitments to the 2015 deal with six world powers, by announcing earlier this month that it would scrap limits on enriching uranium. However, Tehran said it would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.