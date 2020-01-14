 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

2 right-wing Israeli parties unite after left-leaning alliance formed ahead of elections

14 Jan, 2020 16:28
Get short URL
2 right-wing Israeli parties unite after left-leaning alliance formed ahead of elections
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to an Israeli army base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, November 24, 2019. © Reuters / Atef Safadi / Pool

Two right-wing Israeli political parties joined forces on Tuesday to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The move came a day after a left-leaning alliance was announced.

Israel is gearing up for its third election in less than a year after neither Netanyahu nor his centrist rival Benny Gantz were able to form a coalition following two polls last year.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ruled out an alliance on Monday, but just hours later his New Right party struck a deal with Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s National Union faction, AFP reported.

On Monday, the left-wing Labor-Gesher and Meretz parties announced they were joining forces for the March 2 election. Political parties have until Wednesday night to present their lists to Israel’s electoral commission.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies