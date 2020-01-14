S. Korean president warns time is running out for deal between Washington & Pyongyang

Time is running out for Washington and Pyongyang to reach a deal on North Korea’s nuclear weapons, the South’s President Moon Jae-in warned on Tuesday. “It is clear there is a lull in talks,” Moon said, adding that the two sides do not have “much time to spare.”

“Once a full-scale presidential race begins, it may not be easy for the US to make time for talks with North Korea,” Moon said.

Despite the stand-off, he insisted further discussions were still possible, saying the North is “leaving the door to dialogue open,” AFP reported.

Pyongyang last weekend dismissed Seoul’s relaying of birthday greetings from President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “frivolous” and “somewhat presumptuous.”