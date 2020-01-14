 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S. Korean president warns time is running out for deal between Washington & Pyongyang

14 Jan, 2020 07:43
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during his New Year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, January 14, 2020. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji / Pool

Time is running out for Washington and Pyongyang to reach a deal on North Korea’s nuclear weapons, the South’s President Moon Jae-in warned on Tuesday. “It is clear there is a lull in talks,” Moon said, adding that the two sides do not have “much time to spare.”

“Once a full-scale presidential race begins, it may not be easy for the US to make time for talks with North Korea,” Moon said.

Despite the stand-off, he insisted further discussions were still possible, saying the North is “leaving the door to dialogue open,” AFP reported.

Pyongyang last weekend dismissed Seoul’s relaying of birthday greetings from President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “frivolous” and “somewhat presumptuous.”

