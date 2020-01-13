 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New Spain’s coalition Cabinet ministers take oaths

13 Jan, 2020 17:28
Spain’s Deputy PM Carmen Calvo hands over the portfolio to the new Deputy PM for social rights and sustainable development Pablo Iglesias in Madrid, January 13, 2020. © Reuters / Susana Vera

Twenty-two Cabinet members have taken their oaths to join Spain’s center to far left-wing coalition administration, a first in a country once dominated by two main parties.

Spain’s King Felipe VI presided over the short ceremony on Monday, marking the inauguration of an administration led by Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez with five ministers from the anti-austerity United We Can (Podemos) party, AP reported.

The leader of that party, Pablo Iglesias, is one of four deputy prime ministers in the enlarged Cabinet.

The prime minister has set as goals of the new administration achieving social reforms, sound economic growth and “dialogue” with Catalonia.

