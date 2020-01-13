 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US imposes sanctions on 7 Venezuelans, Treasury Department says

13 Jan, 2020 15:59
US imposes sanctions on 7 Venezuelans, Treasury Department says
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro queue to sign a petition against the US sanctions on Venezuela during a gathering in Caracas, August 11, 2019. © Reuters / Manaure Quintero

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on seven Venezuelans, the US Treasury Department said. The move is Washington’s latest action to ramp up pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The US special envoy for Venezuela said on January 6 Washington was looking at additional sanctions against Caracas. Elliott Abrams made the statement at the US State Department a day after troops blocked Venezuelan opposition legislators, including their leader Juan Guaido, from entering parliament, Reuters said.

Washington imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan state company PDVSA in early 2019 in a bid to oust President Maduro.

