 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iranian president orders to implement law blacklisting Pentagon as ‘terrorist organization’

13 Jan, 2020 12:15
Get short URL
Iranian president orders to implement law blacklisting Pentagon as ‘terrorist organization’
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, September 26, 2019. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday issued an order to implement a law blacklisting the US Department of Defense as “terrorist organization,” Tasnim reports. Rouhani called on relevant Iranian organizations to implement the law which was passed by the country’s parliament on Tuesday.

According to parliament vote, “all members of the Pentagon, the affiliated institutions and companies, and the US commanders who planned and perpetrated assassination” of Qasem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), were blacklisted.

The law has been endorsed by the Guardian Council of Constitution as the high legislative body of Iran.

In April 2019, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described US Central Command forces in West Asia as “terrorist group,” Xinhua said. the move came in retaliation for US designation of the IRGC as “a foreign terrorist organization.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies