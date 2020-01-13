Iranian president orders to implement law blacklisting Pentagon as ‘terrorist organization’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday issued an order to implement a law blacklisting the US Department of Defense as “terrorist organization,” Tasnim reports. Rouhani called on relevant Iranian organizations to implement the law which was passed by the country’s parliament on Tuesday.

According to parliament vote, “all members of the Pentagon, the affiliated institutions and companies, and the US commanders who planned and perpetrated assassination” of Qasem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), were blacklisted.

The law has been endorsed by the Guardian Council of Constitution as the high legislative body of Iran.

In April 2019, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described US Central Command forces in West Asia as “terrorist group,” Xinhua said. the move came in retaliation for US designation of the IRGC as “a foreign terrorist organization.”