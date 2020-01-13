 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Civilians in Syria’s Idlib can flee via 3 new checkpoints – Russian military

13 Jan, 2020 10:49
Get short URL
Civilians in Syria’s Idlib can flee via 3 new checkpoints – Russian military
Atmeh camp for the displaced, in Atmeh town, Idlib province, Syria, May 19, 2019. © Reuters / Khalil Ashawi

Syrian civilians could leave a de-escalation zone in the Idlib province via three new checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Many requests had been received from Syrian civilians in Idlib in areas controlled by armed groups to return to their homes in territory controlled by Syrian government forces, the statement issued late on Sunday added. The Russian military warned armed groups to allow people to leave Idlib if they want to.

Local military sources earlier said that the Syrian Army has prepared three humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Idlib. They are located in the area of ​​the cities of Al-Hobeit in the south of Idlib, Abu Adh Dhuhur in the east, and Al-Hadher in the south of Aleppo province, the sources were quoted as saying.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday that Moscow and Ankara agreed to introduce a ceasefire in the province. On December 19, the Syrian Army started a new military operation in southeastern Idlib to clear the area of terrorists. By December 24, more than 40 villages had reportedly been retaken by the government troops.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies