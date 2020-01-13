Civilians in Syria’s Idlib can flee via 3 new checkpoints – Russian military

Syrian civilians could leave a de-escalation zone in the Idlib province via three new checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Many requests had been received from Syrian civilians in Idlib in areas controlled by armed groups to return to their homes in territory controlled by Syrian government forces, the statement issued late on Sunday added. The Russian military warned armed groups to allow people to leave Idlib if they want to.

Local military sources earlier said that the Syrian Army has prepared three humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Idlib. They are located in the area of ​​the cities of Al-Hobeit in the south of Idlib, Abu Adh Dhuhur in the east, and Al-Hadher in the south of Aleppo province, the sources were quoted as saying.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday that Moscow and Ankara agreed to introduce a ceasefire in the province. On December 19, the Syrian Army started a new military operation in southeastern Idlib to clear the area of terrorists. By December 24, more than 40 villages had reportedly been retaken by the government troops.