 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany plans to hold Libya summit on January 19 – report

13 Jan, 2020 11:42
Get short URL
Germany plans to hold Libya summit on January 19 – report
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Libyan PM Fayez al-Sarraj walk during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2017. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

Berlin plans to hold a summit aimed at “plotting a path to peace in Libya” on January 19, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two participants in the preparatory negotiations. The summit will coincide with a one-day visit to Berlin by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

His presence is seen as essential to the success of any conference on Libya, since Ankara’s decision to deploy military advisers and possibly troops there has made it a major player in the civil war.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the summit on Saturday, adding that the United Nations would lead talks if a meeting were to take place in Berlin. She said Libya’s warring parties would need to play a major role if a solution was to be found. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said there were plans to hold a Libya conference in Berlin in January but declined to confirm the date.

The report from Berlin came as Fayez al-Sarraj, the head of Libya’s Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), and his rival, the Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Khalifa Haftar planned peace talks in Moscow on Monday.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies