Libya’s leaders Sarraj & Haftar to hold talks in Moscow on Monday – Russian Foreign Ministry

Libya’s two key political figures – Fayez al-Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar will take part in talks held under the auspices of the Russian and Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministries in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

“In context of implementing the initiative of the Russian and Turkish presidents announced following a summit in Istanbul, inter-Libyan contacts will be held today in Moscow,” the diplomats said. “The contacts are expected to be attended by Sarraj, Haftar and representatives of other Libyan parties.”

Moscow will host talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu with their Turkish counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hulusi Akar. The main topic on the talks’ agenda is settlement in Libya, cooperation in Syria and developments in the Middle East.

On January 12, a ceasefire entered into force between the conflicting sides in Libya.