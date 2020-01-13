 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Libya’s leaders Sarraj & Haftar to hold talks in Moscow on Monday – Russian Foreign Ministry

13 Jan, 2020 08:16
Get short URL
Libya’s leaders Sarraj & Haftar to hold talks in Moscow on Monday – Russian Foreign Ministry
(2ndL-R) Khalifa Haftar, Aguila Saleh Issa, president of the eastern Libyan House of Representatives, and Fayez al-Sarraj during an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. © Reuters / Etienne Laurent / Pool

Libya’s two key political figures – Fayez al-Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar will take part in talks held under the auspices of the Russian and Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministries in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

“In context of implementing the initiative of the Russian and Turkish presidents announced following a summit in Istanbul, inter-Libyan contacts will be held today in Moscow,” the diplomats said. “The contacts are expected to be attended by Sarraj, Haftar and representatives of other Libyan parties.”

Moscow will host talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu with their Turkish counterparts Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hulusi Akar. The main topic on the talks’ agenda is settlement in Libya, cooperation in Syria and developments in the Middle East.

On January 12, a ceasefire entered into force between the conflicting sides in Libya.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies