Military conflict with Iran would impact entire world, Japan’s Abe warns
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global peace and stability.
The comments came at the start of Abe’s five-day Gulf tour as he hopes to ease tensions spiked by the US killing of a top Iranian general. The PM called “on all relevant countries to engage in diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions,” AFP said.
Tokyo has decided to send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two P-3C patrol aircraft to the Middle East. However Japan will not join a US-led coalition in the region.
The prime minister’s tour includes visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.