Military conflict with Iran would impact entire world, Japan’s Abe warns

13 Jan, 2020 07:43
A car carrying Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, during a welcome ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2020. © Reuters / Saudi Press Agency

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global peace and stability.

The comments came at the start of Abe’s five-day Gulf tour as he hopes to ease tensions spiked by the US killing of a top Iranian general. The PM called “on all relevant countries to engage in diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions,” AFP said.

Tokyo has decided to send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two P-3C patrol aircraft to the Middle East. However Japan will not join a US-led coalition in the region.

The prime minister’s tour includes visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

