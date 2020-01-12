Putin & Macron call for Iranian nuclear deal to be saved, urge US & Tehran to show restraint

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to take further efforts to keep the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA), in place. On Saturday German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed the same idea on her visit to Moscow.

Putin and Macron also called on all parties involved in the latest escalation of tensions between Iran and the US to show restraint. The two nations found themselves on the brink of military conflict after the US assassinated a top Iranian general, but have still avoided starting a war.