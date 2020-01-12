 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Putin & Macron call for Iranian nuclear deal to be saved, urge US & Tehran to show restraint

12 Jan, 2020 17:42
Get short URL
Putin & Macron call for Iranian nuclear deal to be saved, urge US & Tehran to show restraint
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Ludovic Marin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to take further efforts to keep the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA), in place. On Saturday German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed the same idea on her visit to Moscow.

Putin and Macron also called on all parties involved in the latest escalation of tensions between Iran and the US to show restraint. The two nations found themselves on the brink of military conflict after the US assassinated a top Iranian general, but have still avoided starting a war.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies