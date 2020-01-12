Gunman on the run in Aurora, Colorado after shooting up a party and wounding 5 people

Police are looking for a gunman who fled the scene after wounding five people, including three juveniles, in Aurora, Colorado, USA.

There was a party going on at the complex when the shooting happened on Sunday, police spokesperson Officer Matthew Longshore told CNN.

Police are searching for a suspect who has been described as a black man in a yellow hooded sweatshirt. Officers say there may be additional suspects.

All victims have been hospitalized.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!