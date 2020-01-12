Iran’s Foreign Ministry to provide consular assistance to relatives of Ukrainian jet downing victims

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has created a special taskforce that will provide consular support to the relatives of those who perished in the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 downing, spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday.

The jet, which primarily carried Iranian and Canadian nationals, went down outside Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 on board. Tehran acknowledged that it was shot down by the county’s armed forces, which erroneously identified the passenger plane as an incoming cruise missile.