Iran's Khamenei orders immediate and full probe after Tehran admits downing Ukrainian plane

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has offered condolences and called for an investigation after Tehran's armed forces acknowledged that they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," he wrote on Twitter, promising that those behind the incident would be prosecuted.



Khamenei also said that all the information should be made public.

Later in the day, his Twitter account was temporarily blocked.

