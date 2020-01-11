 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I wish i was dead’: Senior IRGC commander accepts full responsibility for downing Ukrainian plane, apologizes to nation
Iran's Khamenei orders immediate and full probe after Tehran admits downing Ukrainian plane

11 Jan, 2020 10:04
Photographs of victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crash during a vigil in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 8, 2020. © Chris Helgren / Reuters
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has offered condolences and called for an investigation after Tehran's armed forces acknowledged that they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," he wrote on Twitter, promising that those behind the incident would be prosecuted.

Khamenei also said that all the information should be made public.

Later in the day, his Twitter account was temporarily blocked.

