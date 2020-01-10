Iran to announce preliminary cause of Ukrainian Boeing crash on Saturday – report

The cause of the deadly crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 in Iran will be given on Saturday, following a meeting of the commission investigating the incident, which will be attended by “domestic and foreign parties,” Iran’s Fars News Agency said, citing “an informed source.”

The meeting will hear a “preliminary report” on the circumstances of the catastrophe that claimed lives of all 176 people on board of the Ukrainian Boeing. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and Iran is cooperating with Ukrainian specialists who’ve arrived in Tehran. Iran has also unveiled the recovered black boxes after requesting help from French and Canadian experts with deciphering the “damaged” recorders.