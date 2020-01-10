 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iran to announce preliminary cause of Ukrainian Boeing crash on Saturday – report

10 Jan, 2020 21:06
Get short URL
Iran to announce preliminary cause of Ukrainian Boeing crash on Saturday – report
©  Reuters

The cause of the deadly crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 in Iran will be given on Saturday, following a meeting of the commission investigating the incident, which will be attended by “domestic and foreign parties,” Iran’s Fars News Agency said, citing “an informed source.”

The meeting will hear a “preliminary report” on the circumstances of the catastrophe that claimed lives of all 176 people on board of the Ukrainian Boeing. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and Iran is cooperating with Ukrainian specialists who’ve arrived in Tehran. Iran has also unveiled the recovered black boxes after requesting help from French and Canadian experts with deciphering the “damaged” recorders.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies