 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan ‘didn’t convince’ Moscow that US Aegis Ashore missiles would be deployed only for defense – Russian deputy FM

10 Jan, 2020 16:20
Get short URL
Japan ‘didn’t convince’ Moscow that US Aegis Ashore missiles would be deployed only for defense – Russian deputy FM
Russian Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov. © Reuters / Thomas Peter / Pool

Tokyo has failed to convince Moscow that it intends to deploy US Aegis Ashore missile systems on its territory solely for defensive purposes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday. He made the statement after talks with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori. The diplomats held their meeting as part of the 11th round of the Russia-Japan strategic dialogue in Tokyo.

“We don’t believe that the deployment of these systems will serve solely the task of Japan’s defense against hypothetical strikes from North Korea,” TASS quoted the Russian diplomat as saying. “In these systems we see certain potential that may adversely affect the Russian strategic containment arsenal.”

Japan plans to deploy two Aegis Ashore missile defense systems in the Yamaguchi Prefecture in the southwest of the country’s main island of Honshu, and in the northern Akita Prefecture by 2023. However, the local authorities have not yet given their consent for the deployment.

Tokyo says the missile defense systems will shield the country’s entire territory from ballistic missile strikes.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies