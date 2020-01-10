 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

EU meeting to focus on bringing Iran back into nuclear deal – Slovakia

10 Jan, 2020 13:45
Get short URL
EU meeting to focus on bringing Iran back into nuclear deal – Slovakia
An Iranian flag flutters among other flags in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo

European Union foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels will focus on finding ways on how to bring Tehran back into the nuclear deal, after its decision to scrap the deal's enrichment limits, Slovakia’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“The steps they announced are reversible and verification by the [nuclear watchdog] IAEA is ongoing, but we are not happy with the step five that was announced,” Miroslav Lajcakbut told reporters on arrival at the meeting.

“We hope that we can help Iran return to the game,” the minister added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies