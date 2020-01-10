EU meeting to focus on bringing Iran back into nuclear deal – Slovakia

European Union foreign ministers at a meeting in Brussels will focus on finding ways on how to bring Tehran back into the nuclear deal, after its decision to scrap the deal's enrichment limits, Slovakia’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“The steps they announced are reversible and verification by the [nuclear watchdog] IAEA is ongoing, but we are not happy with the step five that was announced,” Miroslav Lajcakbut told reporters on arrival at the meeting.

“We hope that we can help Iran return to the game,” the minister added.