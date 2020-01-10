 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taliban expects date to sign deal with US ‘to be fixed soon’

10 Jan, 2020 12:25
Taliban officials led by the movement's chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C, front) attend peace talks between senior Afghan politicians and Taliban negotiators in Moscow, Russia, May 29, 2019. © Reuters / Evgenia Novozhenina

The Taliban expects that a date to sign a peace agreement with the United States will be fixed in the near future, TASS reported on Friday, citing Mohammad Sohail Shaheen, a spokesman for the movement’s Qatar office.

“A date to sign the agreement has not been fixed. We expect to fix it soon,” he said, responding to a question.

Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier that Washington and the Taliban had agreed that Russia and several other countries would witness the signing of the agreement.

On December 29, the Taliban’s ruling council agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan, providing a window in which a peace agreement with the US can be signed, AP reported.

