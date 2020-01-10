Taliban expects date to sign deal with US ‘to be fixed soon’

The Taliban expects that a date to sign a peace agreement with the United States will be fixed in the near future, TASS reported on Friday, citing Mohammad Sohail Shaheen, a spokesman for the movement’s Qatar office.

“A date to sign the agreement has not been fixed. We expect to fix it soon,” he said, responding to a question.

Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier that Washington and the Taliban had agreed that Russia and several other countries would witness the signing of the agreement.

On December 29, the Taliban’s ruling council agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan, providing a window in which a peace agreement with the US can be signed, AP reported.