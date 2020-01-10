 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran’s civil aviation chief certain Ukraine plane ‘not hit by missile’

10 Jan, 2020 08:59
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, January 9, 2020. © Reuters / Blair Gable

Iran’s civil aviation boss Ali Abedzadeh said on Friday he was “certain” a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.

“One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile,” Abedzadeh told reporters in Tehran after Britain and Canada both said intelligence sources suggested a catastrophic error by Iranian air defense batteries had downed the aircraft, AFP said.

France said on Friday it was ready to join the probe into the crash that killed all 176 people abroad. Ukraine said it could not rule out a missile strike but that had not been confirmed, Reuters reported.

