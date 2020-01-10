 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

India’s top court orders review of all restrictions in Kashmir

10 Jan, 2020 07:15
Get short URL
India’s top court orders review of all restrictions in Kashmir
Kashmiri women walk past Indian policemen standing guard in a street in Srinagar October 31, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Ismail

India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to review all restrictions, including the suspension of internet service, in Indian-controlled Kashmir within a week.

Defense attorney Vrinda Grover said the top court also directed the Indian government to make public all orders imposing a lockdown in Kashmir in August after the constitution’s Article 370 granting Kashmir special status was revoked, AP said.

The court reportedly held that the internet shutdown impacted the freedom of press, which is part of freedom of speech and expression.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ended Muslim-majority Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in August.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies