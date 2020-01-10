India’s top court orders review of all restrictions in Kashmir

India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to review all restrictions, including the suspension of internet service, in Indian-controlled Kashmir within a week.

Defense attorney Vrinda Grover said the top court also directed the Indian government to make public all orders imposing a lockdown in Kashmir in August after the constitution’s Article 370 granting Kashmir special status was revoked, AP said.

The court reportedly held that the internet shutdown impacted the freedom of press, which is part of freedom of speech and expression.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ended Muslim-majority Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in August.